A Hand Gesture Could Save Your Life

What an incredible story! A missing North Carolina teenager is safe after she made a hand gesture she learned on TikTok to a motorist on the interstate. The 16-year-old was reported missing Tuesday from her home in Asheville, North Carolina. On Thursday, a driver in Kentucky saw the girl making a hand signal with their palm facing out with the thumb tucked into the fingers. The driver called 911 and police were able to rescue the girl. A man was arrested and charged with unlawful imprisonment, among other things. The hand signal was promoted online as a way to signal distress and domestic violence.