A Handsfree Baby Stroller!

What could possibly go wrong with this stroller? The Consumer Electronics Show in Vegas ends today. Here’s a round-up of some of the coolest and weirdest gadgets this year.

How about the a $3,000 smart stroller that pushes itself around and rocks your baby to sleep! What would happen if it got away from you?

Other gadgets:

Samsung’s creepy robot helper that follows you around and watches you sleep . . . a new mirror that can tell you if you’re stressed out, or even sick . . . bird-watching binoculars that identify the birds for you . . .a $3,500 A.I.-powered toaster for steak . . . and pots that make plants move when you touch them, and beg for water when they need it . . .plus the LG see-through TV.