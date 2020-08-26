A Harry Potter Theme Park Is COMING—and It Will Be 30,000 Square Miles of Pure Magic!!

Good news for Harry Potter fans, a new theme park celebrating the world of wizards is set to open.

The Harry Potter Theme Park will consist of 30,000 miles of magical fun. **HOW??** Potterheads can see how the sets for the movies were built, original costumes and props will be on display and fans can watch movie scenes.

Dining at the Harry Potter theme park will be fun with one restaurant made to look like the Hogwarts dining hall.

If you want to experience the Harry Potter theme park, be sure to save your money as it will be located in Tokyo on the grounds of the Toshimaen Amusement Park. The Harry Potter theme park is set to open in 2023.

Would you visit a Harry Potter theme park? What is your favorite Harry Potter movie?