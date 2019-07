The talk of a possible Harry Potter TV series has been circulating for a while now, and it looks like all the talk may actually be true. Rumor has it creatives at Warner Bros. have conjured up a series that will be a prequel set in Hogwarts. The series would feature new characters and the series would more than likely be available on a streaming service. When the series will debut? Well, they haven’t quite gotten the spell right for that yet. Do you think a Harry Potter series is necessary?