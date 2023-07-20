“A Haunting In Venice” With Tina Fey!

Check out the trailer for Kenneth Branagh’s new Hercule Poirot movie, “Haunting in Venice”.

Jamie Dornan, Jude Hill, Kelly Reilly, Emma Laird, Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Ali Khan and Riccardo Scamarcio round out the ensemble cast for A Haunting in Venice from 20th Century Studios. The feature is inspired by the 1969 Christie novel Hallowe’en Party.

The story of that novel was set in motion when a 13-year-old girl who was witness to a murder is found dead in an apple-bobbing tub. Michael Green wrote the script for the feature, with the producer credits shared by Branagh, Judy Hofflund, Ridley Scott and Simon Kinberg, with Louise Killin, James Prichard and Mark Gordon serving as executive producers.

A Haunting in Venice is due out in theaters Sept. 15.

(HollywoodReporter)