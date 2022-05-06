A Hero Trooper

Would you willingly slam your vehicle into an oncoming vehicle to stop more tragedy? That’s what this trooper did! A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper is being credited for saving lives by putting his own life on the line to stop a suspected drunk driver from entering an interstate going the wrong way. North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Trooper Cody Thao used his own patrol car as a barrier to stop the driver who was speeding up an exit ramp the wrong way. The dramatic crash was caught on dashcam video. The video shows Trooper Thao intentionally drive his own car into the path of the suspected drunk driver to stop him from entering the interstate going the wrong way. Amazingly, the trooper was not injured. Thao has been with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol for less than a year. The suspect, Joshua Ray Bibey, 26, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Trooper Thao is a real life hero.