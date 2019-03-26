A home Where Human Remains were Found is Linked to Former Assisted-living Facility

Authorities in Miami Gardens say the home where human remains were found was also linked to the co-owner of a former assisted-living facility who was arrested on healthcare fraud charges.

Officials located the remains Monday at the three-bedroom home at 15604 NW 37th Ave.

According to the report, property records show that Salvador and Blanca Orozco originally purchased the home in 2001 but later transferred it to Mayorca General Services LLC in 2016 when Blanca was implicated by authorities for accepting $46,200 in kickbacks from a pharmacy owner.

Orozco pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of kickbacks in connection with a federal health care benefit program. After being credited for time served, she was sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $46,200 in restitution.

At the same time, Orozco’s name was removed from the company and replaced with Yanett Santamaria, who co-founded an assisted living facility under Soby Management Services with Orozco in 2000.

The investigation into the human remains is currently in its preliminary stages and it is unclear if Orozco has been implicated in the findings.

A neighbor told reporters that home had been empty for several weeks until investigators appeared Sunday.

This is a developing story.