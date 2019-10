A homeless woman in L.A. named Emily Zamourka is going viral after the LAPD posted a video of her singing in the subway. Now people are helping her out. Since the video, she’s found a place to stay . . . someone is giving her a new violin . . . she has booked at least one singing gig . . . and someone started a GoFundMe page that’s raised a ton of money already. As of last night, it was around $45,000. Here’s the GoFundMe Page

https://www.gofundme.com/f/emily-zamourka-subway-opera-singer-in-la