A Honeymoon Surprise

‘Oh No!’: A couple on a romantic getaway in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, got quite the surprise when they discovered a black bear snooping around their vehicle. Georgia couple Jennifer and Derrick Greene were celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary in a lodge in Gatlinburg when they spotted the bear entering their car. The pair had just unloaded their luggage when they stepped back outside and saw the bear. “He opened the door and got in. Luckily, my husband ran to the front porch to yell at him and he got out,” Jennifer said. Jennifer’s video shows Derrick whistle and shout at the bear. Luckily, the bear didn’t do any damage to the car but did leave some “big dusty paw prints” behind.