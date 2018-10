No joke, a horse really wandered into a bar in France with a long face.

The horse broke loose from her rider at a nearby racetrack and made her way into a sports betting bar.

Video footage shows the horse bucking from one end of the bar to the other. Customers can be seen fleeing their seats.

The horse was recovered in the parking lot. No one was injured.

