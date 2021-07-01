A Jody Watley Biopic Is In The Works

Jody Watley has inked a huge talent deal with Ozy studios.

And one of the things in the works is a biopic about the singer’s life.

Both she and the company are looking for a writer to sign on to be part of it.

Ozy CEO talked about working with the legend and said, “The moment I met Jody, I knew there was something special about her. There’s so much about Jody that people don’t know. I want to share the incredible story of the woman behind the music.”

What is your favorite Jody Watley song?