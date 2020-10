Can you imagine? This guy posted video of him being stalked by a cougar while he was on a mountain jog. You can clearly hear how close it got to him, and the few times it kicked up gravel and pounced in his direction. Luckily for him, the cougar retreats after 6- heart-pounding minutes. Amazingly, the guy stays calm. He keeps walking and soon realizes that the cougar makes advances when he turns away, so he keeps walking backwards.