A Ketchup Shortage Could Be Looming!

There’s a new kind of shortage happening with this pandemic: ketchup.

Individual serving packets of ketchup are reportedly in short supply.

The suspected reasons for the shortage include more takeout deliveries and drive thru orders and not sharing bottles of ketchup for sanitary reasons.

Because of the demand, prices for ketchup packets have gone up about 13% since last year

Kraft-Heinz is reportedly expected to increase production of the packets by 25% this year!

What is your favorite brand of ketchup? What condiment do you always run out of?

(Food&Wine)