A Little Boy Needs Some Friends

This story will make your heart ache and then melt. A kid in Amarillo, Texas named Shayden Walker knocked on his neighbors’ door the other day to see if they had any kids he could play with. He said he needed some friends “really bad.” A couple named Angel and Brennan Ray live there, and their doorbell camera got it on video. Brennan told Shayden some kids lived next door, but Shayden said he doesn’t hang out with them anymore, because they’re bullies. Brennan posted the video last week, and asked TikTok to help. It’s racked up over 60-million views already. Then he launched a GoFundMe to give Shayden an awesome summer . . . and people ended up donating over 37-thousand! They’re planning to buy him a gaming system and other stuff to help him make friends, like tickets to an amusement park. They say all the leftover funds will go directly to his family.