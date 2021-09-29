A little ditty from John and The Boss: Mellencamp and Springsteen team up on new duet, “Wasted Days”

Taryn Weitzman/Republic Records

John Mellencamp‘s first-ever collaboration with Bruce Springsteen, an introspective, acoustic-driven duet titled “Wasted Days,” has been released as a digital single, while a companion music video has premiered on Mellencamp’s YouTube channel.

The song is the first single from Mellencamp’s upcoming, as-yet-untitled studio album, which is due out in 2022.

“Wasted Days,” which was written by John, features lyrics reflecting on mortality and making the most of our time on the planet. Springsteen contributes an electric guitar solo to the tune.

The video, which was shot in New Jersey this month by frequent Springsteen collaborator Thom Zimny, includes scenes of Mellencamp and The Boss playing acoustic guitars while sitting at a kitchen table and standing in front of a detached garage with an American flag draped from it.

Mellencamp first revealed that he’d worked on new music with Springsteen in May while taking part in music mogul Clive Davis‘ star-studded virtual benefit for the Grammy Museum. John told Billboard at the time, “Bruce is singing on the new record and is playing guitar.”

Springsteen, meanwhile, shared further information about the collaboration during a satellite radio interview in June. As reported by Billboard, Bruce said, “I worked on three songs on John’s album and I spent some time in Indiana with him.”

