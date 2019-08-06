A Little Mermaid Concert Is Coming

In addition to the live-action remake, Disney is also doing a live “Little Mermaid” concert on ABC that’ll incorporate songs from both the original movie and the Broadway version. Ariel will be voiced by Auli’i Cravalho, who was the voice of Moana. Queen Latifah will play Ursula the Sea Witch, and Shaggy will be Ariel’s buddy Sebastian. There will be intricate sets and costumes, and the live performances will be interwoven with clips from the original film. It’ll air November 5th as part of the “Wonderful World of Disney” franchise.