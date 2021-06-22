A Local Is Headed To The Olympics

Jupiter’s very own Zion Wright is reaching his goal, the Olympics. Zion had to win the Dew Tours stop in Des Moines, Iowa to make the team. So, he got creative. It was 540, fakie grab, come back, grind, 360, 540, came around into the alley-oop, front 5-0, front grind, into the front side air, into the 5-0, into the front blunt then into heelflip indy, that was the exact order,” at least according to Zion! We’re cheering for him to get the gold! Plus, check out his t-shirt. We want one of those. Go Zion