A Local Woman Leads Cops On A Golf Cart Chase

A 60-year-old woman is under arrest for DUI after leading police on a car chase through a golf course in Vero Beach on Tuesday. The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office said the woman refused to stop when an officer attempted to pull her over, and she plowed through the gates of the Grand Harbor golf course. Video released from the sheriff’s office shows some golfers running to get out of the way of the woman’s SUV. Deputies eventually used a PIT maneuver to box her in and arrest her. Deputies arrested Jodi Ann Harvey of Vero Beach. She faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, DUI, and two felony counts of criminal mischief, aggravated flee/elude, and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. No one was hurt, but her vehicle and two patrol cars were damaged during the pursuit.