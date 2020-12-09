A Look Back At 2020: Top Google Searches

What do sourdough bread, Zoom, and actor Chadwick Boseman all have in common? They were all popular Google searches in 2020. “Election results” and “coronavirus” topped U.S. trending searches along with “Playstation 5”. The news category included “stimulus checks” and “murder hornets”. Prominent people who died in 2020: Kobe Bryant, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, and Eddie Van Halen. And last, but not least, one other top search: “how to cut men’s hair at home”. What is one thing you Googled this year that you never imagined looking up?