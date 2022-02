A 5-year-old boy from Dallas, Texas has been reunited with his lost teddy bear when a Wisconsin airport launched a full-on social media campaign to find the boy who was missing his toy. The Director of Public Affairs of the airport, Harold Mester, launched a social media campaign hoping to find the bears owner. It took a few months, but the campaign worked! Little Ezekiel and his father were flown from Dallas to the Milwaukee, Wisconsin airport this week to reunite the boy with his beloved toy!