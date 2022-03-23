Beth

By Beth |

A ‘Love Boat’ Reality Show Coming to CBS

Just when you thought there couldn’t be any more reality show ideas, another reality show comes along.
CBS has been given the green light to a reality show competition with ties to the classic 80s TV series The Love Boat.
On The Real Love Boat singles are stuck on a cruise ship and the “captain” and “cruise director” help them find love.
The winning couple will receive some cash and an all-expenses-paid trip on a Princess Cruise ship.
Do you think this is something that you’ll want to watch? Do you believe reality shows are scripted?