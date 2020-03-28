A Man Asked Out His Neighbour Via Drone In The Coronavirus Lockdown

flying drone with camera on the sky

A man who was very bored in quarantine was sitting in his Brooklyn apartment when he noticed a woman dancing on a rooftop across the street. Jeremy Cohen, an extrovert, decided to shoot his shot at Tori Cignarella, who was dancing to High School Musical’s “We’re All In This Together.” Cignarella says she waved back at Cohen and they exchanged a few words before Cohen got the idea to send his drone over with his phone number on it. An hour after their long-distance introduction, Cignarella texted Cohen and they have since had several text conversations, phone calls and even a Facetime dinner date. Are you craving social interaction? What are you doing to curb your appetite? How creative are you in interacting with people?