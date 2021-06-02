A Message In A Bottle From 1987 Found In The Keys!

A message in a bottle from 1987 just turned up in the Florida keys.

A man named Christopher Nolan says he found the bottle in his mother’s canal, and picked it up thinking it was just a piece of litter.

Instead, the bottle contained a handwritten note from someone named Zack Williams, who claims to have dropped the bottle in the ocean at Myrtle Beach on May 16, 1987.

Now Nolan is trying to track down Williams – who writes in the letter “Dear person who finds this I want you to try to return it to me”.

Ever find something unusual on the beach? Ever drop a message in a bottle?

