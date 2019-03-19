A Milestone For Python Hunters

The battle against the invasive Burmese python in Florida’s Everglades, reached a major milestone yesterday…. the 2,000th python was captured by a Martin County man.  Mike Kimmel, from Indiantown, had been awake going on 72 hours straight. It’s dark, about 3 a.m. Monday morning in the Everglades. “I was tired, I didn’t see anything until that point but I’m glad I stuck through it because I got number 2,000,” he said.   He also owns Martin County Trapping and Wildlife Rescue.    We love this guy!

