A “Mint” Deal For Ryan Reynolds

Not only is he a great actor and good looking, but he’s also a great businessman! You’ve probably seen Ryan Reynolds on his Mint Mobile commercials. They definitely caught the eye of T-Mobile, because T-Mobile just decided to buy Ryan’s company for . . . $1.35 billion!! Ryan is a 25% stakeholder, so he’s going to make a ton of cash in the sale. He issued a statement saying, “We’re so happy T-Mobile beat out an aggressive last-minute bid from my mom.” Word is he’ll remain on the commercials as a spokesman.