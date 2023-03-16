Featured Story | Jennifer & Bill

By Jennifer Ross |

A “Mint” Deal For Ryan Reynolds

Not only is he a great actor and good looking, but he’s also a great businessman!    You’ve probably seen Ryan Reynolds on his Mint Mobile commercials.  They definitely caught the eye of T-Mobile, because T-Mobile just decided to buy Ryan’s company for . . .  $1.35 billion!!    Ryan is a 25% stakeholder, so he’s going to make a ton of cash in the sale.   He issued a statement saying, “We’re so happy T-Mobile beat out an aggressive last-minute bid from my mom.”  Word is he’ll remain on the commercials as a spokesman.

 