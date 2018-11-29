A Mom Says Airline Employee Made Fun of Her Daughter’s Name and Posted On Social Media

Traci Redford claims a Southwest Airlines employee made fun of her daughter’s name, Abcde (pronounced ab-city) and posted it on social media. The incident occurred at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, CA. The Redford family were pre-boarding as they usually do because Abcde is epileptic.

According to Redford, the gate agent started laughing and pointed at the five-year-old child, mocking the child’s name to fellow airline employees. Redford told a news station, “I turned around and said, ‘Hey, if I can hear you, my daughter can hear you, so I’d appreciate if you’d just stop.’”

Redford said her daughter was close by and asked her, “‘Mom, why is she laughing at my name?’”

Redford later found out that the unidentified employee also took a picture of her daughter’s boarding pass and posted it on Facebook, further shaming her daughter’s name, this time in public. Another social media user informed the mom of the post after reporting it to Southwest Airlines. Redford then issued a formal complaint to Southwest Airlines and followed up for two weeks but never got a response. She decided to take her complaint to the media.

Redford told the news outlet she said to her daughter, “Not everyone is nice and not everyone is going to be nice and it’s unfortunate.’”