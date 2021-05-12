A ‘Monster Mash’ Breakfast Is Coming Soon

This Halloween your breakfast won’t be the same. The cereal monsters are coming together for a “Monster Mash” breakfast that cereal fans won’t ever forget. General Mills is bringing together the cereal monsters Frankenberry, Count Chocula, Boo-Berry, and others who will come together for a mashup that cereal lovers are going to absolutely love. The cereal will be released this fall. News of the mashup was revealed on social media and cereal lovers absolutely fell in love. Which of the monster cereals is your favorite?