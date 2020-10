Will this be the holiday toy we all must have? A new baby Yoda toy is hitting the market just in time for the second season of the Mandalorian. Disney unveiled a new 11-inch robotic toy of “The Child” on their website shopDisney.com for around $70. The Baby wobbles and makes different noises. The toy also has a “Hide & Seek” and “Follow Me” play mode where the toy will follow people around.