A ‘Mr. Bean’ Animated Film Is in Development

Mr. Bean star Rowan Atkinson is developing an animated film based on the character that he made famous. During an interview with “Radio Times” magazine, Atkinson says that an animated film would be perfect given the amount of physical comedy his Mr. Bean character has to endure. “It’s easier for me to perform the character vocally than visually,” Atkinson said in the interview. “I don’t much enjoy playing him. I find it stressful and exhausting and I look forward to the end of it.” Atkinson is staying busy while developing an animated film. He’s currently working on a series for Netflix called, Man vs Bee. Are you surprised at what Atkinson had to say about his character Mr. Bean?