The trailer for the upcoming musical version of “The Color Purple” is out. There are a lot of big names involved. Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, and Quincy Jones are producers. It stars Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Halle Bailey, Louis Gossett Jr., Corey Hawkins, David Alan Grier, Colman Domingo, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, H.E.R., Ciara, Jon Batiste and Deon Cole. Here’s some of the trailer. The movie comes out Christmas day.