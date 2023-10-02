A Nationwide Emergency Alert Test Will Hit Your Phone On Wednesday

If your phone starts going crazy this week, don’t be alarmed – it’s only a test.

FEMA will be launching a Nationwide Emergency Alert Test this Wednesday.

Every cell phone, radio, and TV will blare that familiar warning tone, followed by a voice explaining it’s only a test.

The test is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 4th at 2:20pm ET. It will last roughly one minute.

Do you think the EAS would be effective in an actual emergency?