A Nationwide Emergency Alert Test Will Hit Your Phone On Wednesday

If your phone starts going crazy this week, don’t be alarmed – it’s only a test.
FEMA will be launching a Nationwide Emergency Alert Test this Wednesday.
Every cell phone, radio, and TV will blare that familiar warning tone, followed by a voice explaining it’s only a test.
The test is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 4th at 2:20pm ET. It will last roughly one minute.
Do you think the EAS would be effective in an actual emergency?
Beth
By Beth |
