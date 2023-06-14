A New Beatles Song Is Coming!

Paul McCartney sent shockwaves through both the music and the tech world when he told the BBC that a brand-new Beatles track will be released later this year. McCartney says he was able to piece together the song using an old demo of John Lennon’s voice, combined with cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology. The old John Lennon demo is called “Now and Then”. Yoko Ono gave the tape to Paul. While George Harrison was alive, he believed it couldn’t be cleaned up enough, so they left it alone. Paul, George, and Ringo had used former demos of John’s to release “Free as a Bird” (1996) and “Real Love” (1995). Both were produced by the surviving Beatles and Jeff Lynne.