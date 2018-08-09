Oscar Changes: New Category and Shorter Show

If you’re tired of long broadcasts that keep you up late to see who the “Best Picture” Oscar goes to, this will be music to your ears. Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ board of governors has announced that the broadcast for the 91st Academy Awards will be limited to three hours. How will the Academy shorten the broadcast? By presenting select categories live, in the Dolby Theatre, during commercial breaks (categories to be determined). Those categories will not be removed from the telecast, but instead, “the winning moments will then be edited and aired later in the broadcast.” As big as the time change for the show is the announcement of a new award for “outstanding achievement in popular film.” This is basically an award to honor the most popular film. Do you like the upcoming changes? Is an award for a “popular” film cheapening what the Academy was designed to do?