We can’t wait for this documentary. TCM has set a premiere date for a new documentary on the life of Dean Martin. Dean Martin: King of Cool, will include rare footage and interviews of the Rat Pack member that will debut on the network on November 19. The documentary will also feature Jerry Lewis, Angie Dickinson, Bob Newhart, Angie Dickinson, Jon Hamm, and more. Martin died on Christmas Day in 1995 at the age of 78.