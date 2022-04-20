A New George Michael Documentary Is Coming!

A new George Michael documentary will be released this Summer.

The doc is titled, George Michael Freedom Uncut.

It is the follow up to the 2017 George Michael Freedom documentary.

George directed the documentary along with David Austin.

David said, the film is George’s final work. Narrated by George himself, it is the complete story.

The film features Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Nile Rogers, Mary J. Blige, Mark Ronson, Cindy Crawford.

The doc will give insight into his personal life including the loss of his mother.

The documentary will be released in cinemas on June 22.