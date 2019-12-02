A New Michael Jackson Musical On The Way! From The Point Of View…..Of THE SEQUINED GLOVE!!

No, I’m not kidding! I can’t wait!

Even without all the controversial, creepy stuff, MICHAEL JACKSON was an eccentric guy . . . and now, there’s an equally eccentric musical in development about his life.

The production is called “For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About the Life of Michael Jackson, As Told By His Glove” . . . and yes, that’s exactly what it is.

The playwright says that he’d been hired by a TV network to write a story about Michael’s life . . . and he came up with a REALLY unique take. They weren’t feeling it, so he decided to develop it for the stage on his own.

He said, quote, “Everything MJ has been accused of has actually been caused by his glove, which is actually an alien from outer space, [and it] feeds on virgin boy blood.”

JOHNNY DEPP is producing it, which somehow doesn’t seem surprising at all. It doesn’t sound like he’s involved beyond that.