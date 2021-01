A new history podcast will explore the 20th century in a novel way – by using Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start The Fire”. The show, titled WDSTF, will spend each episode taking a line from the song and diving into the history of each reference. The first episode – covering former President Harry Truman – is out now, with new episodes every week. How much of ‘We Didn’t Start The Fire’ can you recite from memory? Are there any references you never got?