A New ‘Police Academy’ is Coming

Feeling nostalgic for one of the great comedies of the 1980’s? Get ready… a Police Academy reboot is coming.
One of the original film’s actors is Steve Guttenberg. He broke the news on Monday via Twitter.
A big fan of the Police Academy franchise hit up Guttenberg on Twitter. He replied: “Adam, the next Police Academy is coming, no details yet, but it is in a gift bag being readied!”
Guttenberg starred in the first four installments of the film. Would he star in the reboot? What other 80’s film are you dying to see a reboot of?

