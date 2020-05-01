A New Quaratine Drink To Try! WHIPPED PEANUT BUTTER MILK!?!? Yes, Please!

Step aside Whipped Coffee; a new non-alcoholic pandemic drink has become all the rage.

Those who aren’t allergic are whipping peanut butter into Insta-worthy milk cocktails. Of course, this takes a bit of work to pull off.

According to the recipe from Valentina Mussi, you need to mix two tablespoons of PB with one tablespoon of sugar and a half cup of heavy cream. When you’ve gotten a fluffy texture (or “until your arm goes numb”), put the topping over iced milk.

For added effect, Mussi suggests rimming the glass with a smear of peanut butter then dotting with Reese’s pieces.

What’s been your quarantine drink of choice?