A New Survey Says Parents Don’t Want To Hang Out With Their Kids….sort of.

With students back at school, parents are lamenting their long, hot summer.

A new survey finds 67 percent of parents saying summer vacation for their kids is too long.

Most adults want to reclaim time for themselves and with their partners once school starts.

About half of the parents in the survey want to watch a movie or TV show they couldn’t view while the kids needed summer attention.

Do you think summer vacation is too long? Let’s think of the kids here people! The vacation is for them and making memories with them!

