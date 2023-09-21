A Nightmare On Elm Street Is Our Fav Horror Film!

It’s about time to start picking your Halloween watch list. And a new poll offers insight into what America will be viewing. 2,000 people were surveyed, and 60% like spooky movies that are eerie, whereas only 27% like movies that are actually frightening.

Freddy Krueger from “A Nightmare on Elm Street” was voted the most iconic horror film antagonist. He was followed by Chucky from “Child’s Play” and Ghostface from “Scream”.

Here’s the Top 7 iconic horror films:

1. “Friday the 13th” (1980): 41%

2. “Carrie” (1976): 35%

3. TIE: “An American Werewolf in London” (1981) and “Halloween” (1978): 33%

5. “A Nightmare on Elm Street” (1984): 27%

6. “Night of the Living Dead” (1968): 23%

7. “The Exorcist” (1973): 9%

Here’s the Top 7 family-friendly Halloween movies:

1. “Coraline” (2009): 40%

2. TIE: “Casper” (1995) and “Ghostbusters” (1984): 37%

4. “Corpse Bride” (2005): 35%

5. “Beetlejuice” (1988): 28%

6. “Halloweentown” (1998): 16%

7. “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” (1966): 10%

The survey also found that 75% were 13 years old or younger when they watched their first horror movie, and 47% say looking back, they were probably too young.