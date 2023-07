A family on a fishing trip off the coast of Massachusetts witnessed an amazing sight likely never caught on camera before, with three humpback whales breaching in almost perfect synchronization. The man who captured the moment has spent decades on the water and has never seen anything close to this. Robert Addie who filmed the event says “I’ve seen whales everywhere from Cabo, to Hawaii, to Alaska, to Mass. — I mean everywhere —I mean I’ve never seen an in-sync, triple aerial ballet.”