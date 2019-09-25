A Painting of Channing Tatum’s Scrotum Sold for…How Much?

It’s no denying that many people have a crush on Channing Tatum, especially after watching Magic Mike. But one fan took their crush to another level when they purchased a $6,000 painting of the actor’s scrotum. An oil painting by Los Angeles artist Chris Mann features the actor wearing only a gray t-shirt and his right leg covering “most” of the painting. The painting was sold on eBay after a tense bidding war. The eBay profile describes the painting as being “charged with emotional resonance, rife with sensuality.” What’s the craziest thing you’ve ever bought? And do you think the pic was worth $6,000?