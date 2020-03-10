A “Peeps” Scented Manicure?! I’m In!

Just in time for Easter, Target is selling Peeps-Scented Nail Polish.

The new polishes were found by Instagrammer @DadBodSnacks and he’s not too happy about Peeps products that you can’t eat.

“I know I’m a guy so nail polish isn’t in my toolbox, @peepsbrand was this, necessary?” he said in a post.

If you think the polishes will be something cool for someone’s Easter basket get them at Target for only $4.99.

Do you think Peeps is overdoing it with their branding? What are your thoughts on the Peeps nail polish?