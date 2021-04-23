A Perfect Launch

At 5:49 this morning, the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center. Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur of NASA, Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency, and Akihiko Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency will join the station’s crew, for a mission of approximately 6-months. It was the first launch through our Commercial Crew Program to fly two international partner astronauts, and the first reuse of a Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket for a crew mission. God Speed Space X crew.