A Perfect Launch Of SpaceX

Jennifer saw it, but Bill’s view was blocked by clouds. 4-astronauts are ascending into space as part of SpaceX’s fifth crewed mission to orbit. The Crew-3 mission launched last night as it is set to begin a 6-month science and research mission. The crew is headed to the International Space Station, and docking is expected a little after 7 tonight. Eyewitnesses captured a SpaceX rocket moving across the night sky in Florida & Colorado.. SpaceX can’t celebrate for too long, though, as it plans to launch more Starlink satellites into space as soon as tomorrow.