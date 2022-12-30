A Popular Disney Coaster Is Closing for Refurbishment

The popular Disney World Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster at Hollywood Studios is shutting down for a facelift.

Today, it was announced the popular ride that features the music of Aerosmith will close in February for “refurbishment.”

The ride won’t be getting any major changes, but a source says the ride will get an update to its launch system. and other general maintenance.

Disney World is looking to reopen the ride in the summer.

