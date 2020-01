The trailer for the sequel to A Quiet Place was released on New Year’s Day. In the trailer for A Quiet Place 2, we see flashbacks of what happened the first day the monsters invaded and then you get a surprise appearance from Cillian Murphy. The second film takes place after the events of the first film with the Abbott family fighting to survive in silence. Look for A Quiet Place 2 in theaters March 20, 2020. What do you think of the trailer? How long can you stay in complete silence?