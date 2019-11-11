A Rare Light Show Takes Place Today

Mercury is about to take a rare trip between the Sun and the Earth, giving viewers around the world a rare and dramatic glimpse of the solar system’s innermost planet. The transit will take about 5 and half hours and start at around 7:35 this morning. If you’ve always wanted to see the phenomenon, now’s the time, as it won’t happen again until 2032 — and won’t be seen again in North and South America until 2049. But you have to take caution to actually watch it! You’ll need a telescope or binoculars fitted with a special solar filter. Should you not have one of those, “your local astronomy club may have an opportunity to see the transit using specialized, properly-filtered solar telescopes,” NASA notes. NASA adds, you can’t use a regular telescope or binoculars, even in conjunction with solar eclipse glasses.