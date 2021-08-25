A ‘Ray Donovan’ Movie Is Coming Soon

If you’re a fan of the Showtime series Ray Donovan you’ll be happy to know that a movie is coming next year.

Showtime revealed the plans for the film during the Television Critics Association press tour.

In the film, fans will learn about Ray’s origin as well as the fallout from the Donovan-Sullivan feud highlighted in the series.

According to Showtime, the movie will be released on the network early next year.

Are you a fan of Ray Donovan? Do you like the idea of a film or should it be a series?